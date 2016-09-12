Government steps in over controversial Yapton homes plans

A public inquiry will be held after the Government stepped in to determine major housing plans for Yapton.

Arun District Council approved plans for 108 homes on land off Burndell Road in June, despite scores of objections from villagers.

The site was deemed unsuitable for development in the village’s neighbourhood plan – a document residents produced to map out the future of their area.

But the neighbourhood plan was effectively overruled due to delays with Arun’s own local plan and the authority’s difficulty in identifying enough land for housing.

The application will now be decided by Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid, who authorised the call-in.

Vicky Newman, chairman of Yapton Parish Council’s planning committee said: “It’s really positive to hear our local voice has been listened to and its is being called-in.

“With the sad tale of Arun, developers feel that every neighbourhood plan can be held to ransom.”

The parish council considered the site as part of the neighbourhood plan process and decided against allocating it for housing.

It was passed at referendum with more than 94 per cent of residents supporting it.

By contrast, Arun’s local plan has been suspended, with a government inspector calling on the authority to explore the potential to meet higher annual housing targets.

It is the conflict between the two plans which will be explored at the inquiry.

A letter, sent by planning and housing minister Gavin Barwell, stated: “On the information so far available to the Secretary of State, the matters which he particularly wishes to be informed about for the purposes of his consideration of the application are the conflict with the made Yapton neighbourhood plan and any other matters the inspector considers relevant.”

The parish council urged Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb to request the call-in.

Arun faces a similar inquiry in November in relation to plans for 400 homes at Fontwell.

Conflicts between the local plan and the Barnham and Eastergate neighbourhood plan will be the key issue.

The district council has been contacted for comment.

