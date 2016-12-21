Good living and resting are secrets to long life

Two 100th birthdays have been celebrated at Chalcraft Hall in Bognor Regis.

The privately-owned dementia care home, in Chalcraft Lane, organised a party yesterday for centenarians Ethel Gaish and Ruby Horner and both women were presented with flowers.

Chalcraft Hall in Bognor Regis organised a party for the two 100th birthdays

Mrs Gaish was born in Clapham on December 20, 1916. She worked in a laundrette worker and had one son.

Administrator Sara Whitworth said: “Ethel enjoys listening to music and a good old sing-a-long with friends.

“She loved her pet dog Bobbles and had a budgie that talked. She also enjoyed gardening, walking the dog and knitting, and recalls swimming half a mile in her youth.”

Mrs Gaish’s secret to reaching 100 was ‘good living’, she told staff at the home.

Mrs Horner was born on December 26, 1916, and lived in Kenley, Surrey. She has one daughter and worked in a paper shop and Sainsbury’s catering department.

She had a white terrier dog called Winnie that she loved. She also loves music and enjoyed Coronation Street, knitting and gardening.

Mrs Horner said: “Don’t know why I’m still here but must be because I rest a lot now.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk

2 – Like our Facebook pages at Bognor Regis Observer Facebook

3 – Follow us on Twitter at @BogObserver

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Regis Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.