Go-ahead given for seafront blaze site to be cleared

Arun District Council confirmed that the insurance company dealing with the site of The Beach Hotel building, which was destroyed by fire in November, has been given the go-ahead for clearance to commence.

A spokesperson for the council, which is the freeholder, said: “We were advised that the delay was due to the leaseholder’s insurance company which has taken its time in investigating and accepting the claim.

“To date, all costs encountered following the fire and the prompt demolition to provide a safe site have been funded by the leaseholder.”

They revealed that the go-ahead for clearance was given on Wednesday, February 8, and that work is set to ‘begin imminently’ and that ‘the leaseholder has been in the process of obtaining quotes for removal of all debris and hoarding at the site’.

They added: “The council knows it has been very frustrating for all parties involved, but we do acknowledge that the damage caused by the fire was extensive and that insurance companies must follow procedure in determining the claim.

“Regrettably, it is this which appears to have caused the perceived lack of progress. But we are pleased to hear that this matter, which has been completely out of our hands, will be rectified very soon.”

