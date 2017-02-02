Glow-in-the-dark mini golf on the cards for Chichester

Glow-in-the-dark mini golf could become the latest entertainment spot in Chichester.

A plan has been submitted to Chichester District Council to construct an extension to the driving range, reception and cafe building at Chichester Golf Club in Hunston.

If approved, the new building will house an indoor adventure golf facility at the Hoe Farm club.

Within the planning documents, the applicant states: “The proposed development would provide an addition to the existing golf related activities on the site to enhance and safeguard this important local leisure facility.

“Furthermore, it would provide additional facilities for families to help them keep fit and active.”

To view the plans, visit Chichester District Council’s website with the reference: 17/00204/FUL