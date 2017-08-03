GLORIOUS GOODWOOD: LADIES' DAY LIVE

It's a dry day at Goodwood! And after Wednesday's downpour that was a big relief for everyone at Ladies' Day.

It's a bit blowy but with the rain seemingly having passed, that's a small price to pay for a big crowd who poured through the gates for day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The day kicked off with 12 celebrity ladies gathering in the parade ring for the Magnolia Cup, this year raisinig an anticipated £200,000 for the Place2 Be mental heatlh charity.

It was won by Dido Harding - who has taken part in the contest many times simce it was first staged in 2011 - on Duck and Dumplings, trained by Scott Dixon.

Thursday highlights of the main racing programme include the Qatar Nassau Stakes, a Group 1 race for fillies.

The main card began with victory for Jamie Spencer on Good Omen (8/1) for trainer David Simcock - who already had a big winner to his name from Tuesday and a third place in the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday.

The field split as they came round the final bend and it was the horses furthest from the stands that came in first, second and third.

We'll have the rest of the action and reaction here as the day unfolds.