Girlguiding needs help from knitters

Knitters are urged to take up their needles to support a Girlguiding project.

The Bognor Regis South District is again working to help less able members of the community.

Rangers, the senior section, leaders and Trefoil units, assisted by Guides and Brownies, are making twiddle muffs for people living with dementia and others with ‘restless hands’.

Plain and simple knitting is the basis of the twiddle muff, so nothing fancy is needed, just a willingness to knit.

The double-thickness hand muffs have bits and bobs attached inside and out to provide a stimulation activity for restless hands and have proved particularly useful for people living with dementia.

The basis is a simple knitted wool scarf about 12 inches by 24 inches (30cm x 60cm). To begin, cast on 60 stitches with normal wool, or around 48 stitches with chunky wool, and simply knit. Stocking stitch gives a smoother finish. Once there is a scarf of 24in long, cast off and hand the item over for adapting.

The completed basic shapes can be taken to Unique Workwear, 48 London Road, Bognor Regis, near Morrisons, or to any Bognor Regis Girlguiding unit.

The Bognor Regis South units and leaders will collect the knitted items then attach things with varying textures, like buttons, ribbons and fabric, and sew up the muffs prior to distribution.

