GCSE results: ‘Best ever’ grades for Felpham Community College

Felpham Community College staff and students were ‘elated’ to record their ‘best ever’ results as GCSE grades were revealed today, August 25.

Headteacher Mark Anstiss said: “We are delighted and proud of the achievements of all of our students today.

Mark Anstiss (headteacher), Felpham Community College, Bognor Regis. Pic Steve Robards SR1603587 SUS-160302-170205001

“Our continued success is the result of a great deal of hard work from our students with consistently excellent teaching and support from the staff at Felpham.”

Danny Sadler, who plans to head to Chichester College to study an apprenticeship in carpentry, was one ‘very happy’ student.

He said: “I put in the effort and I was expecting to do well – so this just proves hard work pays off I suppose.

“I am proud of myself and I hope my family are too.”

It was a day of double celebrations for the family, as Danny revealed: “It is my nan’s birthday today so we are going out for a meal, hopefully this will be the perfect present for her.”

Meanwhile heading to a cafe for cake was how Emily Oldfield was planning to mark achieving AAA* in English literature, language and history – the subjects she plans to study for A-Level at Felpham.

However it was another grade which she was particularly pleased by.

Emily said: “I was not expecting to pass maths but I did, that was a surprise. It was my only subject which I was getting C- for all year and then, when it mattered, I passed.”

Zoe Brixey, who is taking up the post of head of Sixth Form having previously worked at Midhurst Rother College, said many students were planning to stay on at the college.

She said: “They are really good results and a lot of people seem really positive – people are happy with their education so far so they want to stick with it.”

Teacher Jane Constantine, head of English, was also ‘really, really pleased’.

She said: “We got 82 per cent, that is the highest ever for English language.

“I am really, really pleased. The kids worked really hard and 44 per cent did better than expected which is amazing, they have aced it.”

For the first time students are being scored in comparison to their starting point in year seven.

On this basis, Felpham saw more than 90 per cent achieve the ‘expected progress’ which compares to a national average of 72 per cent.

A trend it is proud to be continuing.

Mr Anstiss said: “Last year we were in the top 25 per cent of schools nationally for student progress since primary school, and this year we are likely to be placed even higher with these results.”

He gave thanks to his staff, the ‘conscientious and committed’ school governors and parents for ‘supporting their children and our school’.

