Gathering of the Gobins race Student team impress Rolls-Royce staff

A team of school children, mentored and supported by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, recently successfully completed the Greenpower ‘Gathering of the Goblins’ at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Team March’, from the March CE Primary School wore specially hand-stitched race overalls (prepared in the Rolls-Royce Leathershop) and finished well up the order in a respectable 13th place out of 91 entries.

Prior to the event, the boys and girls from Years 5 and 6, visited the Rolls-Royce plant to meet and take inspiration from the people that helped with the design and build of their car. Here Andrew Ball, from the company, said they impressed with their ‘enthusiasm and passion for the project’. He added: “We have no doubt that they are engineers of the future.”

The team of 9, 10 and 11 year-olds competed to design the car – proposing ideas on how the car should look and which recycled materials should be used, before the final design was chosen by vote. A team from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars then helped turn the vision into reality, teaching the children fundamental engineering, manufacturing and teamwork skills in the process.

The final car uses innovative recycled corex material, renowned for its lightness, and features hand-applied ‘flames’ from the front in a nod to speed. The eco theme is reflected in the decorative use of recycled DVD’s, with the recycling symbol replacing both the Spirit of Ecstasy on the bonnet and the double R’s on the wheel centres.

The race was organised by the Greenpower Education Trust, a charity that aims to promote sustainable engineering and technology to young people across the UK. Since inception in 1999, GreenPower has rapidly grown and now works with 500 schools and over 8,000 students around the UK.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.