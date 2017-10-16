Garden designer up for second UK prize

A garden designer who runs his own business from his home in Easthampnett has said he is ‘thrilled’ to be up for a second award in a prestigious national competition.

David Loy first started his love of gardening at four years old with his grandmother and is proud to have worked in horticulture his whole life.

Now living his dream job, David is a finalist in the 2017 awards for the Society of Garden Designers, having won the society’s Future Designer Award in 2015.

The society represents the very best designers in the country, the horticulturalists who design for Chelsea gardens and other reknown venues.

David said: “I’m really really pleased, it’s fantastic, we’re thrilled now that we’re up against the very best.

“It’s really quite an honour to be in that company.”

David and his wife Sarah started the business four years ago but the gardening expert has spent his working life in the Chichester area with companies in Bosham and Birdham.

The couple’s five-year-old son James can now accompany David on his gardening trips and enjoys seeing the diggers.

David said: “We started the business from scratch. It’s been hard work to get to where we’ve got with it.

“It’s been a commitment, it’s been a family commitment as well and it’s long hours but it’s a very rewarding thing to be in.

“You’re very lucky in Chichester, it’s a beautiful place to live and it’s a privilege to be able to work outside.”

The winner of the SGD awards will be announced on Friday Feburary 2 next year at a prize-giving ceremony at the Landmark Hotel in London.

David is down for the Garden Jewel category for his work on a domestic garden in the Witterings area.

His work has also been entered into a people’s choice award. View competing gardens and cast your vote at www.sgdawards.com

