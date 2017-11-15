Funeral date for Bognor’s Jimmy Colwell

Jimmy Colwell’s funeral will be held this week, his family has said.

The service will be at Worthing Crematorium on Friday, November 17, at 1.40pm and the wake will be held at Bognor Rugby Club.

Mr Colwell was found dead at his Bognor home on August 28.

His death is being treated as unexplained and a 50-year-old man from Bognor arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, police said.