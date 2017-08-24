Fun day help for crime-hit nursery

Help for children upset after thieves broke into their nursery and stole their pocket money is coming in the form of a fun day at Wick Football Club on Sunday.

A collection tin containing money intended for a new minibus was taken during a break-in in June at Ladybirds Nursery School in Littlehampton.

But the local community has since stepped in to replace the stolen money and boost the campaign.

Sarah Eaton, who runs the Linden Park nursery, said: “We came in in the morning and realised we had got broken into. “We had to close for the day as well, so the children missed out on their sessions.”

Sarah quickly discovered that the tin containing donations from children and parents intended for a new minibus had been stolen.

Siobhan O’Hara, whose daughter goes to the nursery, spoke about the collection tin: “It clearly says on the lid what it was for and they still had the audacity to take it.

“My son, daughter and a lot of the children were putting in their pocket money.”

But Siobhan refuses to let this crime stop the wheels from turning on the nursery’s campaign for a new minibus.

She has organised a fun day in order to raise money for the minibus.

The event will feature a bouncy castle, face painting and much, much more.

Entry costs £1 and the event will run between 1pm and 5pm.