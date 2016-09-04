Fun and fresh air for families at the Arun Wellbeing Family Activity Day

Participants enjoyed fun, fresh air and exercise at the Arun Wellbeing Family Activity Day.

This free event, arranged by the Arun District Council Wellbeing Team, encouraged families to be more active through taking part in a treasure hunt and sports day.

Families used maps to uncover hidden prizes whilst the sports day saw participants take part in a range of traditional sporting events.

Water bottles, medals and lunchboxes were handed out as prizes.

Cllr Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for Community Services, said: “It was great to see families from across the Arun District taking part in this fun activity day.

“Families often struggle to find the time to exercise together which is why events like this are so very important.

“Taking time to exercise together or making a few lifestyle changes can make all the difference to improving the general wellbeing, health and happiness of an individual.”

The session was part of Wick Week in Littlehampton.

Arun Wellbeing can help you to find local wellbeing information and services.

It can help residents get support for things like getting families fitter, doing some regular exercise, dealing with stress, kicking a habit, or simply improving general wellbeing.

Arun Wellbeing is a friendly and impartial service which comes from the local authority and other partners. The majority of our services are completely free to users.

For more information on local wellbeing servic es, including events, advice and Wellbeing MOTs, visit www.arunwellbeing.org.uk.

