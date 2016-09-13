Frustration over developer agreements voiced by Arun councillor

West Sussex County Council is making ‘nonsense’ of district council decisions with regards to infrastructure, an Arun councillor said yesterday (Monday September 12)

Cllr Ricky Bower questioned a county council speaker citing amendments made to developer agreements that had seen money moved away from projects approved by the district council.

His comments at the Bognor Regeneration Subcommittee meeting came after a presentation on partnership between the district and county councils in supporting growth.

Cllr Bower said: “As the local authority we had a responsibility to ensure that when we approve an application the sites we back are sustainable and deliverable, and the reason that they are sustainable and deliverable is because of the infrastructure.”

“For a local authority to go back on infrastructure agreements - it makes nonsense of us deciding on a planning application in public and hearing what the public have to say about the planning application.”

He added that he wished for a less ‘fraut’ relationship between the councils, but that infrastructure was key to regeneration.

County council speaker Greg Ockwell responded that he hoped communication both internally and externally at the council could be improved.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.