Friends raise £34k in memory of Bognor teenager

In the five years since Felpham teenager Daniel Hoare died suddenly aged 18 his family and friends have raised a staggering £34, 276 in his memory.

The young golfer died of an inherited heart condition so fundraising has been for the British Heart Foundation.

Daniel’s dad, Donald, who runs the Lamb at Pagham, said contributions had been made by many people, including annual golf days at Bognor Regis Golf Club.

“There’s been a lot of effort from a lot of people,” he said. “It’s been gathering momentum every year.

“The first golf day went surprisingly well. His friends supported it across the board.

“Teenagers are unbendable and think nothing’s going to happen to them. When it does happen to an 18-year-old it’s a shock but they are full of support.

“Daniel’s friends are a lovely group of young people and Bognor Regis Golf Club are absolutely tremendous and make you very welcome.”

