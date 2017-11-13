Free parking in Bognor over Christmas

Car parks in Bognor Regis town centre will again be free over the festive period to encourage people to come and do their Christmas shopping.

Fitzleet will be free all day on November 25, December 9, 16 and 26, while Fitzleet, Lyon Street and Hotham car parks, all Arun District Council owned, will be open on December 2, which is Small Business Saturday.

Arun is also making its car parks in Littlehampton free on set days.