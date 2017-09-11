Free hog roast to celebrate Chichester Covers relaunch

Covers Home Ideas in Chichester is inviting the local community to a celebration day to mark the relaunch of the new-look store.

This Friday (September 15), from 7.30am there will be a free hog roast (including a vegetarian option) and visitors will have the chance to win vouchers to spend in the refurbished depot, Covers said.

Covers Home Ideas has undergone an extensive redevelopment programme which Covers says has resulted in a new layout with customer experience at its heart.

The new store has also added a number of new products to its wide range, and is ‘stocking everything the keen DIYer will need to create their perfect home’.

Store manager Richard Murrell said: “We’re thrilled with how the refurbishment has turned out. It’s important that people in the local area have a customer friendly place to speak with our expert team about any projects they are completing and find the relevant products they need. We’re delighted to be hosting this celebration day to mark the relaunch of Covers Home Ideas; it’s sure to be a great event and we look forward to welcoming everyone through the door.”

The free celebration day takes place at Covers Homes Ideas, which is based on Quarry Lane, on Friday 15th September between 7.30am and 3pm.

