Fourth screen work halted at Bognor’s Picturedrome

Work to build the fourth screen at the Picturedrome cinema is currently halted due to the discovery of asbestos, according to the latest update given to councillors.

At Monday’s town council meeting it was also revealed that work to fix the issue means just £1,000 of a £15,000 ‘continguency fund’ now remains.

Councillor Jim Brooks said he was ‘horrified’ about the latest setback.

“I am very disappointed that it is going to cost a significant amount of money,” he said.

Councillor Pat Dillon also queried why it hadn’t turned up on previous surveys.

He said: “Anyone with half a brain would know where there is a boiler there might be asbestos.”

Citing negligence, the councillors moved to ask the clerk to investigate if any reimbursement would be possible, with councillor Steve Goodheart pointing out ‘this could go back to the time the building was acquired’.

The clerk also revealed that reports of rubbish being dumped at the site were being looked into.

In a statement, released on Friday, a spokesman for the council confirmed building control’s advice relating to modifications to the fire escape had also resulted in a five-week delay to the project.

