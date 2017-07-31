Four Bognor motorists arrested in latest crackdown

Four more Bognor motorists have been arrested as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The latest report, dated June 1 to July 1, details their convictions at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 11 as follows:

Edvinas Deksnys, 27, a volunteer organiser, of Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, was arrested in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on June 24, and charged with driving with 58mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay a £550 fine, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Martin Chitty, 45, a BT employee, was arrested in Stalham Way, Bognor Regis, on June 24 and charged with driving with 130mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. He was disqualified from driving for 30 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Anthony Whiteman, 31, a waterway employee, of Lime Kiln Coppice, Felpham, was arrested in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on June 25 and charged with driving with 85mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay a £369 fine, £85 costs and a £36 victim surcharge.

Alex Clark, 28, a painter, of Halliwick Gardens, Bognor Regis, was arrested in Vinnetrow Road, Runcton, Chichester, on June 25 and charged with driving with 60mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months, ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.