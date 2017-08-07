Former Comme Ca could become Chichester Festival Theatre staff accommodation

Have your say

Chichester Festival Theatre has submitted an application to turn part of a former restaurant into accommodation for its staff.

Planning permission is already approved to turn the old Comme Ca restaurant into housing, and now the CFT is working with the developer aiming to create a house of multiple occupation with 11 bedrooms

A CFT spokesman said: “We have applied for permission to convert a former restaurant on Broyle Road, which has been empty since November 2013, into accommodation for members of the professional creative teams working at the theatre.

“These are the directors, set and costume designers, composers, lighting, sound and video designers, who work very closely together during the preparations and technical rehearsals for each production. So being able to accommodate them all in one place within walking distance from the theatre would be extremely helpful.

We employ around 430 actors, creatives and musicians for every festival, so there will continue to be high demand for accommodation in Chichester and its environs.”

Michel and Jane Navet closed the popular French restaurant in 2013 because of Michel’s poor health after running Comme Ca for 27 years.

Michel died two years later after battling cancer.

