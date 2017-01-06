Former civil servant died from natural causes, inquest finds

A retired civil servant who suffered from dementia died of natural causes, an inquest has found.

Shirley Hogg, 81, who lived at The Thatched House care home in Aldwick Avenue, Bognor Regis, had been deteriorating due to dementia, coroner’s officer Sally Hall said.

She was moved to the care home after she became increasingly confused and agitated as a result of her dementia, the inquest at Centenary House in Worthing heard on Friday.

Mrs Hogg was subject to a Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) authorisation, which meant she was not allowed to leave the care home alone, for her own safety.

She was last seen by a doctor on November 21, the inquest heard, and died peacefully three days later.

Senior coroner Penelope Schofield returned a conclusion that Mrs Hogg died from natural causes as a result of dementia.

Mr Hogg had been married to Derek Hobb, also a retired civil servant.

