Former Bognor mayor ‘will be missed by all those that knew him’

Tributes have been paid to former councillor and mayor Ken Scutt who has died aged 89.

In a statement from the town councill, Mr Scutt RVM was described as ‘a highly respected and well-liked member’.

It added that Mr Scutt, who served as a councillor from November 1990 to May 2001 – apart from a two-year hiatus from May 1999 to June 2001 – would be remembered ‘warm-hearted gentleman who worked hard for his town’ and ‘will be missed by all those that knew him’.

This service included being Bognor’s mayor from 1995 to 1996.

“His legacy to the town is the clock in the tower at the Town Hall overlooking the car park, which he gifted to the Town Council upon his retirement from office and was to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012,” it added.

Current town mayor, councillor Phil Woodal said: “Whilst I did not unfortunately have the opportunity to serve with Ken, my fellow councillors who did know him have said what a pleasure it was to work on the Town Council alongside him.”

This week’s Observer will be running a tribute to Mr Scutt. To add your comments, email news@bognor.co.uk or call 01243 833104.