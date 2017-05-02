Former bar could be torn down to build flats

A former Littlehampton pub could be demolished to make way for ten new flats.

Now-closed pub The Tap and Barrel in Duke Street is the subject of a planning application released by Arun Distrcit Council.

The existing building would be demolished and nine two-bedroom flats and a one-bedroom flat built in its place.

Also among the latest batch of applications released by the council is a request to convert a property into a ground-floor apartment in Arundel.

The application, to change a mixed use space into a one-bedroom flat, is for a property in High Street, and would include a guest annex.

This application affects the character and appearance of the Arundel conservation area.

More details on these applications, as well as the full list, can be viewed on the Arun District Council website.

Members of the public can also register any opinions or objections to applications they may have there.

