Flood warning issued for Selsey to Elmer

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Selsey to Elmer from early Saturday morning.

The amber warning states ‘flooding is possible’ from 00:30am for the stretch, while nearby Bosham to West Itchenor has been instructed to take ‘immediate action’.

In relation to the latter, a statement issued on the Environment Agency website at 12.04pm today, Friday, December 13, said: “There is a risk that the tide height will come in higher than forecast.”

The warning for Selsey to Elmer stated: “Flooding is possible to the Quayside properties along Mill Lane, Sidlesham.

“The Environment Agency is monitoring and working with partner organisations throughout this high tide and this message will be updated on Saturday 14th January.”

