Flood warning issued for Bosham to West Itchenor

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Bosham to West Itchenor from early Saturday morning.

Flooding is expected from 00.30am on Saturday in coastal areas around Chichester Harbour and ‘immediate action is required’ with high tides expected.

A statement issued on the Environment Agency website at 12.04pm today, Friday, December 13, said: “There is a risk that the tide height will come in higher than forecast.

“If so flooding will affect Shore Road as well as a small number of properties in Bosham High Street and along Gloucester Terrace.

All flood boards should be installed. Water will also be high up slipways and pontoons in West Itchenor.

“The Environment Agency is monitoring and working with partner organisations throughout this high tide and this message will be updated on Saturday, January 14.”

Amber flood alerts have also been issued from Thorney Island to Bracklesham and Selsey Bill to Elmer.

Residents have been warned that flooding is possible in these parts.

To see the warning in full click here

