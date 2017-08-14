‘First Lady of Fleet Street’, Lady Cudlipp, dies aged 97

Lady Jodi Cudlipp, the widow of the late former Mirror editor Lord Hugh Cudlipp, has died at her Chichester home.

A highly respected journalist in her own right, Lady Cudlipp was 97 and has been described by the Mirror as its ‘First Lady of Fleet Street’.

She became a staunch defender of her late husband’s memory following the former Mirror Group editor, editorial director and chairman’s death in 1998, remaining in Chichester.

She was editor of Woman’s Mirror and worked for numerous other magazines and newspapers across the world.

For many years she was a judge and presenter of the British Journalism Review’s Hugh Cudlipp Award, which was presented annually as part of the Press Awards.

Lady Cudlipp continued to write and she is pictured here, in 2010, after being interviewed by the Observer about her book on the life of Johnny Inkster, who Lord Cudlipp had dubbed The Sawdust Millionaire, the title for her book.

Lady Cudlipp served during the Second World War with the code breakers at Bletchley Park.

She maintained her interest in Chichester Festival Theatre as a financial contributer towards the end of her life.

