Firefighters called to Bognor home

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire at a home in Bognor yesterday evening (January 28).

A small fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in New Town Avenue, the fire service said.

Crews arrived just after 8pm and discovered the blaze had already been extinguished.

Firefighters stayed to help ventilate the property.

The fire service said the fire is being treated as an accident.

