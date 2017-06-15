Fire service responds to London fire tragedy

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) has responded to the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in London.

At least 17 people died in the blaze, which ripped through the west London tower block in the early hours of yesterday morning (June 14).

A WSFRS spokesman said: “West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s deepest sympathies are with those affected by the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower, in London, and our thoughts are with all of the emergency services dealing with this tragic loss of life.

“This terrible event is still unfolding and the circumstances of what has gone on are still very unclear, traumatic and challenging for all concerned.

“At this stage further speculation would be unhelpful but we can reassure West Sussex residents that incidents such as this are, thankfully, rare and we work closely with local authorities, developers, housing associations, landlords and tenants, to help ensure that fire safety in high rise accommodation is safe and appropriate.”

The fire service has issued advice to West Sussex residents if a fire was ever to break out in their home.

“If there is a fire inside your flat or maisonette our advice is to alert all of the people in your flat and leave, closing your doors behind you,” said a WSFRS spokesman.

“You should follow your escape plan and if there is a lot of smoke, crawl along the floor where the air should be clearer.

“Always use the stairs rather than the lift and call 999 as soon as you are in a safe place.

“If there is a fire elsewhere in the building then the structure of your flat – walls, floors and doors – are designed to give you a minimum of 30 to 60 minutes’ protection from a fire.

“If there is a fire in your building, but not inside your own home, then you are usually safer to stay in your flat unless the heat or smoke from the fire is affecting you.

“If you stay put you should still immediately call 999.”

Anyone with immediate concerns about their home can call the Business Fire Safety Team on 0330 222 3333, from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

In an emergency always dial 999.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.