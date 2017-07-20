‘Fire damage’ to new Hotham Park sculpture

Damage caused to the new sculpture in Hotham Park on Sunday has prompted the Heritage Trust to reveal it could hinder decisions on further investment.

Rosemary Warren, chairman of the trust, said the group is ‘very disappointed’ by the damage to one of the toadstool seats at the Mad Hatters Copse, which was installed around three months ago.

The 'fire damaged' toadstool. Pic: Hotham Park Heritage Trus

She added that the feature ‘appears to be have been the subject of someone lighting a barbecue tray which was placed on the stool’ and that ‘it will cost us several hundred pounds for full restoration’.

“Such vandalism, if repeated, could well affect the trust’s decision on whether they invest further with the Alice in Wonderland Theme throughout the park,” she confirmed.

Arrangements have been made for the damage to be rectified.

The Mad Hatters Copse remains open.

Ms Warren asked future incidents be reported via the Trust’s website.