Festival of Speed road closures announced

Road closures will take place in Boxgrove, East Dean, Lavant, Westhampnett and Singleton during Festival of Speed.

The Goodwood event attracts many thousands from all over the county and takes place from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.

During that time the following roads will be closed: Claypit Lane (from Madgwick Lane to New Road); Kennel Hill Road (from New Road to Racecourse Road; Lower Road (from Fordwater Road to Pook Lane); Madgwick Lane (Old Place Lane to Claypit Lane); New Road (Claypit Lane to the A285); Pook Lane (Fordwater Road to Kennel Hill Road); Waterbeach Road (New Road to Hat Hill Road).

A number of roads will also have 30MPH and 40MPH restrictions in place during the period of the festival at Goodwood Motor Circuit.

