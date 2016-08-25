Felpham WI makes muffs and blankets for dementia patients

Felpham Evening WI have been busy knitting and sewing for this year’s community initiative.

They created colourful twiddle muffs and fidget blankets for people with dementia. They were able to hand over 24 muffs and 30 blankets to Nikki Perry, dementia carer support nurse from St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester. Sheila Partridge, project mastermind, and Alison Merriman, president, handed over the muffs and blankets.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.