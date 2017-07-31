Felpham way junction plans for university’s digital hub

A new entrance for Chichester University’ Bognor campus will see a traffic island put into the former A259.

The junction, which forms part of proposals for the university’s multi-million pound Digital Hub, will stop right-turns into the site, with southbound traffic made to do a u-turn at the roundabout with Upper Bognor Road.

A five-storey technology centre is planned for the 3.3 hectare Donkey Field site, opposite Butlin’s.

Plans have now been unveiled for the roadworks on Felpham Way, which are set to replace the existing entrance on Meads Lane.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council highways department confirmed there would be a traffic island to prevent right-turns in or out of the site, along with ‘no u-turn’ signs.

He said: “The TRO banning U-turns on this length of road is intended to prevent impatient drivers from making a left turn out of the new university campus junction then trying to make a u-turn round the traffic island to head towards Bognor.

“The safety audit for the junction layout identified this manoeuvre as hazardous and recommended a TRO to prevent it.”

