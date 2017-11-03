Felpham students named short story winners

Students at Felpham Community College have had their creative writing work selected for publication in a national competition.

The 28 strong group of student novelists are celebrating their success with a national competition organised by ‘Young Writers’, a national company aimed at encouraging young people to engage in creative writing. The company has been working with schools, parents and young writers since 1991 and Felpham Community College has taken part, and been successful, in a number of their competitions in recent years.

Students were required to write a short story of no more than 100 words based on a ‘Welcome to Wonderland’ theme.

Year Eight students Poppy Alderson, Ollie Denman, Willow-Rose Hite, Lucie-Rose Robinson, Ellie Shearer, Alexandra Shepherd, and Gwyneth Yang, Year Nine student Matilda Hill, Year 10 students Charlie Broggi, Linton Fogden, Ollie Iden, Amber Macrae, Alice Saunders, Katrina Schneider,and Sinead Swan, and Year 11 students Harry Bennett, Katie-Jo Blyth, Taylor Clark, Paul Hamilton, Harry Hubbocks, Robert Humphries, Matthew Jarratt, Keelan Morris, Amy Reddie, Samuel Riseborough, Mollie Samways, Bradley Smith, Katie Thomas were all named winners.

Their work will be published in ‘Welcome to Wonderland’ – Sussex edition 2017, which will be sent to the British Library and further libraries across the UK and will available for students to purchase.

Stephen Castle, teacher of English, said: “This competition is now a regular event for FCC students. We are always proud of the effort students put into their entries and they produce some really exciting and interesting stories. For them to see themselves in print is inspirational and should hopefully keep their love of writing going strong!”

Willow-Rose and Lucie-Rose Robinson, Year Eight students, said: “It was fun entering the competition as it was an exciting theme to write about. To have our stories in a book is exciting we are definitely going to buy a copy so we can keep it forever! Mr Castle is already talking about us entering again next year as well!”