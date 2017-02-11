Felpham Community College students develop new skills in workshops

Students at Felpham Community College have been learning a variety of new skills by taking part in two different workshops.

Year Eight students enjoyed their first practical taste of Shakespeare by taking part in an interactive workshop run by the school and co-ordinated by the English, Music and Drama departments. Drama students from Year 10 helped to run the day, and performed a piece from Much Ado About Nothing. A question and answer session followed the performance, with the older students staying in character and being quizzed on both the characters they portrayed and the themes of the play.

Student showcasing her freeze position expressing key emotion

Joyce Chapman and Chloe Saich, both Year Eight students, said: “It was a really good day. Making the freeze frames in drama was a fun way of using your ideas to make a creative piece. The English script work had us all looking at different parts of the story and we were all given key quotations to say which has helped us learn key parts of the play. It all interlinked together really well and was fun to work with people we don’t usually work with.”

Year 12 and 13 OCR sports students from Felpham Community College also benefited from a workshop, as they took part in a practical and thought provoking first aid session. A requirement of their Key Stage Five course is for students to have the knowledge and skills to administer basic first aid and first response training. This practical workshop was organised through the school and administered by Nicki McGiver and Steve Nicholls, two local paramedics working for the South East Ambulance service.

Daniel Southgate, a Year 13 student, said: “I have done first aid training before, but I was one of the only ones in the class who has. It was a good reminder for me and excellent training for everyone else! I think it should be made law that it is compulsory for all students to have to learn first aid at school. If we are out at the beach and one of our friends collapsed, we should know what to do. It would save the emergency services as well in some instances. Thank you to the business department for organising this, it was very worthwhile.”

Students working together to create a freeze frame

Years Eight and 10 worked together in the workshop

