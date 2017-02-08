February 8 2016 - when Storm Imogen battered Sussex

A year ago today Sussex was battered by Storm Imogen, leaving homes without power, forcing walls and scaffolding to collapse, and leading to a man fracturing his leg and a dog dying.

Imogen had already created some minor damage on the Sunday (7th) but it was on Monday the 8th that emergency services were called out to numerous incidents.

The winds created stormy seas off Bexhill

In the most serious one a man in his 70s suffered a double leg fracture in Bognor Regis.

The ambulance service confirmed the man was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester after what was reported as a garden wall blew over.

The fire service earlier confirmed that the man’s dog had died in the accident.

A hotel wall in Eastbourne also collapsed, crushing a car - fortunately no one was in it at the time.

A tree crushed a car in Hastings. Photo: Frank Copper

Another car ended up wrecked when a tree fell on it in Hastings. The woman driving was unhurt but shaken.

Again in Hastings, Storm Imogen battered a seafront helter skelter, with gale force winds almost blewing the ride to the ground.

Scaffold boards which came loose after strong winds outside a house in Eastbourne prompted a call out for firefighters on the Sunday night.

Scaffolding fell on a major road the following morning, forcing it to close. Shaftesbury Avenue in Worthing was closed between The Boulevard and the Barrington Road junction.

Power cables fell on a major village road, in Storrington, causing delays and queues.

There were major disruptions on the railway too.

A revised service ran with some trains cancelled and others severely delayed.

Speed restrictions were in place on services between Ashford and Brighton which calls at Eastbourne and between Seaford and Lewes.

Hundreds of homes were left without power across the Horsham district.

High winds brought down an overhead power line in Rusper, cutting off electricity supplies to 161 properties.