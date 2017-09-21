Family set to take on London Bridges challenge in support of Diabetes UK

A family from Bognor Regis is set to take on the London Bridges challenge in support of Diabetes UK.

‘Team Sturdey’ will tackle the 10 mile London Bridges walking challenge - which will see walkers trek 10 miles across 12 of London’s most iconic bridges - on Sunday, October 1, to raise vital funds for the charity. Team Sturdey are three members of the same family, who are doing the challenge to raise awareness of diabetes. Marilyn Yusuf, 71, is a diabetes specialist nurse at Sussex Community NHS Trust and has helped thousands of patients with diabetes.

Marilyn said: “Unfortunately, I know diabetes all too well. 25 members of my family have had diabetes including my daughter and son. I’m hoping doing this challenge will raise awareness locally. Diabetes is a serious condition and people need access to the right information to help them self-manage their diabetes. Understanding and education is key. There are plenty of good sources of information out there including the Diabetes UK website. In the twenty years since I became a specialist nurse I’ve seen many improvements such as faster detection rates, which is important because acting quickly is vital in avoiding complications. More people than ever are aware of the condition but we need to keep on spreading awareness“.

Marilyn’s daughter Selma Sturdey is also taking part and James Sturdey is joining his wife and his mother-in-law on the walk. To sponsor Team Sturdey, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-sturdey1.

