Events planned to celebrate Aimee’s life

A balloon release is set to be one of the ways people will pay tribute to the life of Aimee Marshall-Williams tomorrow (Thursday 26).

Aimee, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer earlier this year, died last Wednesday, October 19.

Aimee Marshall-Williams. Pic: Contributed

Her funeral is to take place this morning and St Mary’s Church, Felpham, will open at 10.30am.

“Do wear bright colours and of course something pink,” said Father John. “We really do understand that some people may feel they don’t want to bring their children to the service in church but Aimee really wanted her service to be a celebration for us all!

“She wanted us to dance and we will save that bit for the reception and to sing.”

The reception, which will follow at St Mary’s centre, has seen a call go out, led by Father John, for donations of food and decorations.

The community biodegradable balloon release is planned after the funeral at Bishop Tufnell C0fE Junior school at 1.30pm.