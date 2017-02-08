Evening parking fees passed at Chichester entertainment venues

Night parking fees at council car parks in Northgate and New Park Road will be implemented from April 1.

A final referral back to Chichester District Cabinet saw the one-year trial to extend charging hours to 8pm approved on Tuesday.

Concerns from the overview and scrutiny committee earlier this month that the scheme targeted two city centre car parks were defended by cabinet member for commercial services Gillian Keegan.

She said parking was always controversial and any delay would cut into the £100,000 the trial was expected to earn.

The impact of fees on the night-time economy and consumer behaviour will be monitored by the city parking forum.

Speaking to the Observer after the meeting, Cllr Richard Plowman, who initiated the call-in, said it was a ‘very poor decision’.

He said: “It’s undemocratic. The whole point about calling it in was to actually get a good debate and do something different and all they’ve done is reconfirm what they’ve said.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.