European rally to raise money for chairty

Three intrepid travellers set off from Henry Adams offices in Baffins Lane, Chichester, on Wednesday to head to Dover for the start of the Screwball Rally which will take them 1,700 miles through Europe to Italy and back in a 20-year-old BMW.

Martin Curry, David Adams and Simon Lush bought the car, now known as GG The Wonder Car, for less than £750 as per the Screwball Rally rules, so that all sponsorship money raised will benefit The Aldingbourne Trust which supports people with learning disabilities to reach their potential across Sussex.

Abigail Rowe of The Aldingbourne Trust said, “We are so grateful to this terrific Henry Adams trio for investing their own money and time in the Screwball Rally in order to raise funds for the Aldingbourne Trust.

“We have had wonderful people run, walk, sail, abseil, paddle and take part in a variety of challenges for us, but this is a first – 1,700 miles in an old car across Europe!

“We have had our own journey raising vital funds to build a new Visitor Centre at the Aldingbourne Country Centre in order to expand our enterprises in which to train, support and employ people with learning disabilities.

“We still have money to raise to complete the project and extend our heartfelt thanks to Martin, David and Simon for undertaking this challenge and to all those who are supporting them. We wish them the very best of luck on their epic journey.”

Readers can follow their travel adventures on Facebook at GG The Wonder Car and sponsorship is being raised at www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/screwballhenryadams.

The team are due to complete the Screwball Rally tomorrow (September 25) when they arrive back in Dover.