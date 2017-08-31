Fines for litter droppers and dog foulers proposed for Chichester district

A major crackdown on the growing scourge of littering and fly tipping across the district is being proposed.

It would mean £100 on-the-spot fines for dog fouling, as well as new cameras to catch people dumping waste at rural ‘fly tipping hotspots’ and along A27 laybys.

Cabinet member Roger Barrow says signs alone aren't enough

The ‘action plan’ will be presented to Chichester District Council cabinet members next Tuesday, August 5.

If approved, the two-year trial is expected to begin in October and cost £86,000 from council reserves.

From January 2016 to 2017 there were 988 reported fly-tips in the district, up from 618 the year before, a huge jump of around 60 per cent.

Cllr Roger Barrow, cabinet member for contract services, will present the bold plan to members hoping for approval.

Fly tipping has risen by 60 per cent across the Chichester district in just a year

Ahead of the meeting, he said: “Littering is a major public concern, residents are really worried about fly tipping and dog fouling.

“As the cabinet member I felt it was time to do something about it.

“More signs asking people to pick up their litter won’t do it so we’ve come up with this robust and thorough campaign to really prick the public consciousness.”

It costs the district council £1m to clean town centres, villages and highways through mechanical sweeping and daily litter picking.

In just one day council cleaners found 1,221 cigarette butts on Chichester’s West and South Streets alone.

Fly tipping is a particular problem along quiet, county lanes and on farmland; dog fouling on beaches and litter in car parks and along roads.

If the trial is approved, enforcement officers would be brought in from East Hampshire District Council.

They would patrol parks and town centres wearing body cameras with a ‘non-aggressive but zero tolerance attitude’, cllr Barrow said, with the power to fine litter-droppers £80 and dog-owners £100 for failing to clear up mess.

Alongside it West Sussex County Council would also install remote cameras where illegal dumping is known to take place, including along the A27 where rubbish is thrown from cars regularly.

If backed by fellow members, cllr Barrow will call on parish councillors to collaborate and encourage residents to send videos and images of people they catch in the act of littering.

Cllr Barrow is also proposing to introduce community litter champions for individual areas.

