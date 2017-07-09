Electric bike causes fire at Bognor bungalow

Firefighters were called to a bungalow fire caused by an electric bike this afternoon.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed the blaze at a property in Marlborough Court, Aldwick, which resulted in 80 per cent damage to the conservatory and garage, was caused by ‘an electric bike which was charging’.

Six breathing apparatus and three high pressure hoses were used by firefighters to put out the fire, which was recorded as accidental ignition.

The stop message was received at 2.26pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.