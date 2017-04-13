VIDEO: Teens inspired to map their future

Year ten students have been shown how to change negative behaviour and work on their aspirations for the future.

The Academy Selsey and Felpham Community College are among those taking part in the Be the Change programme, which was launched last year to help raise the confidence, aspirations and job prospects of 13 and 14-year-olds.

Na’im Beharie, a student at The Academy Selsey said: “Since starting Be the Change, I have more skills in my day-to-day life and it has helped me with my anxiety.

“There is no way of explaining it really. The things that happen here and the things you get taught were extraordinary. The way people connect with you and you develop social skills and learn how to be able to get a job – it is just absolutely amazing.

“Be the Change is one of the best things that could have happened in my life.”

Having previously taken part in activities and a workplace visit, designed to improve confidence and employability, the students were invited to a Catch Up and Inspire event at Fontwell Park Racecourse last week.

Naim Beharie from The Academy Selsey with Carl from Durrington High School at the conference

Interactive team challenges encouraged them to use workplace and life skills, such as prioritisation and working to deadlines, while honing creativity and spontaneity.

They were also asked to explore key areas of their life to create a road map to success, drawing up a tangible set of goals and targets for their short and mid-term future.

Rosanna Farrar, project director, said: “Catching up with the students again really gave them a chance to reflect on their lives and some of the most common problems and barriers they face on a day-to-day basis.

“Reconnecting with their business mentors from last year also really helped them to renew their motivations to make positive changes and aim high in life.

Ami, a student from Felpham Community College

“Their honesty and courage was once again really powerful to see and we believe they are now even clearer about what they want to achieve in the future.”

The conference gave students and their business mentors the chance to reconnect and discuss progress, with funding support from the Sussex Learning Network.

Sarah Williams, network director, said: “Be the Change is a really innovative way to inspire and support disengaged or disadvantaged young people.

“Feedback received from students and teachers has told us that for many students the experience has been life changing. We are proud to be supporting an initiative that encourages young people from across Sussex to be the best they can be and to make the most of future opportunities.”

Be the Change is a collaboration between LoveLocalJobs.com and Graham Moore, a former teacher who now runs social business humanutopia.

