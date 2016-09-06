Selsey Academy offered facilities at holiday park following devastating fire

A Selsey-based holiday park operator has offered a helping hand to a school community devastated by a major fire.

Bunn Leisure is providing one of its facilities to be used for classes in the wake of the huge blaze that severely damaged The Academy in Selsey.

The White Horse Club, located on the White Horse Holiday Park in Selsey, will be used for lessons for Years 10 and 11 from Monday, September 12.

It is part of an interim plan to help the school while temporary classroom structures to accommodate all 400 students are built at the school site.

Other venues in the Selsey and Chichester area will also set be used to accommodate other year groups.

John Bunn, MD of Bunn Leisure, said: “We were extremely saddened to witness the fire and all the damage that it caused.

“I have a huge resource at my disposal, and wanted to make this available to the school to assist wherever possible.

“I am pleased that one of our facilities meets the necessary requirements for it to be used for classes as this will mean less disruption to local families.”

With a significant number of Bunn Leisure staff being ex-pupils of Selsey Academy, the holiday park operator was keen to kelp out in a time of crisis.

Mr Bunn added: “It’s fantastic to see the Selsey community rallying round to help the school and Bunn Leisure is proud to be part of that community effort.”

The Academy is the only secondary school on the Manhood peninsula and the nearest similar school is eight miles away in Chichester.

Head teacher Tom Garfield has said he is dedicated to keeping schooling in Selsey ‘in the short and long term’.

In a school newsletter he said: “In this very difficult time, I would like to begin by thanking you all for your support, we have been humbled by the response.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to give my thanks to the individuals and local organisations that have made so many practical offers of help and support.”

It is anticipated that the schoolchildren will be using The White Horse building for at least three weeks, before moving into temporary classrooms on the school site.

