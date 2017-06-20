Schools arts challenge links pupils across Channel

Primary schools were linked across The English Channel in a Schools Art Challenge.

The annual competition, now in its eight year, is organised by Friends of Chartres, Chichester’s French twinning association, and involves primary schools in both the Chichester area and Chartres.

The challenge was launched in November, working with Steve McDade, head of fine arts at the University of Chichester, and 11 schools managed to complete the project before the deadline.

Successful schools, involving 140 pupils in total, were Bosham, Bishop Luffa, Fishbourne, Funtington, Lavant, Medmerry, St Richard’s, Slindon College and West Dean, plus two schools in Chartres.

The French artworks were delivered by Chartres’ Twinning Association during the annual exchange in the spring.

Mr McDade was joined on the judging panel by associate lecturer Liz Colley, Outside In director Marc Steene and retired head teacher Lin Chaplin, a member of Friends of Chartres.

Chartres deputy mayor Patrick Géroudet joined Chichester mayor and mayoress Peter and Margaret Evans to present the awards at a ceremony at the university on Saturday.

Each school was presented with a framed certificate, after receiving feedback from the judging panel on their submitted artworks.

The French winner was L’école de Rechèvres and Mr Géroudet was charged with taking the trophy and books to be presented to them at a ceremony in Chartres next week.

The new breaking the mould certificate went to Fishbourne CE Primary School.

Best individual entry certificates and book tokens were presented to Callum Chambers from Slindon College and Scarlet Vinten and Jack Bull from Funtington Primary School.

The private view award, voted for by guests attending the exhibition the evening before the awards, went to Bishop Luffa School.

Lavant Primary School was presented with books plus the coveted Coup de Coeur stained glass trophy, which is donated by Chartres’ Twinning Association for students’ effort and a strong twinning element.

Bosham CE Primary School received the winner’s certificate, books and the Winners Mosaic Trophy.

Julia Sander, the new Friends of Chartres chairman, congratulated all who had taken part in this year’s challenge and thanked her predecessor, Ray Brown, for initiating the annual art project, which, with his continued enthusiasm and the support his wife Margaret, has gone from strength to strength.

With the help of Chichester Lions Club, the exhibition of pupils’ artwork will be transported to Chartres in the autumn. It will be hung in the Maison du Saumon for public viewing from September 23 to October 3.

Julia anounced the association intends to launch an out-of-school language club for younger members. Details will be provided in the autumn term.