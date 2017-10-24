School's delight over Ofsted report

Edward Bryant School has maintained its 'good' rating following a short inspection by Ofsted.

Inspector Daniel Lambert visited the school, in London Road, in September and his findings were published on October 5.

Mr Lambert praised the “significant improvements” to the quality of teaching, learning and assessment made by head of school Richard Waddington and his team, adding: “You have earned the trust of parents, pupils and staff through your steadfast drive to improve the school.”

Mr Waddington was also hailed as being “instrumental” in improving teachers' understanding of the new national curriculum requirements following a dip in Year 6 results last year.

Mr Lambert said: “As a result, standards increased and pupils who left the school in 2017 attained in line with their peers nationally.”

The behaviour of students at Edward Bryant was described as “superb” both in the classroom and on the playground, with the youngsters holding staff and the school “ in very high esteem”.

Mr Waddington said: “We are all delighted that Ofsted has recognised the very good work that is being done at the school by the whole team.

“As soon as the children step through the door they are keen to work really hard and meet the challenges that are set for them.

“There are so many positives in the report, and it is heartening that Ofsted has given us this recognition.”

When it came to areas for further development, Mr Lambert said school leaders should ensure pupils’ progress in writing was accelerated so more were writing at greater depth, and make sure teachers routinely asked questions that extended pupils’ thinking.

Edward Bryant School is part of Schoolsworks Trust. Its CEO, Chris Seaton, said: “In Schoolsworks, we are determined to improve outcomes for all our children and there is no doubt that those who attend this school get a very good deal indeed as far as their primary education is concerned.

“I would like to personally thank the head, the staff, the children and their parents and carers for they are all a pleasure to work with."

Looking to the future, Mr Waddington said the plan was to maintain his school's reputation and achievements and work towards Ofsted's top 'outstanding' rating.