Rose Green pupils help Raise the Roof

Children at Rose Green Infant School have just completed their second very successful fundraising project.

Each class was asked to think of a way to raise money for three roof tiles for St Thomas à Becket in Pagham.

Year-one pupils visit the church as part of their religious education curriculum and year-two children take part in a Christmas carol service there each December.

When the school heard of the church’s Raise the Roof campaign, it wanted to help.

Activities included colour bingo, cool clothes day, sponsored run, games afternoon and tea party.

When all the classed had completed their fundraising, the Rev Mark Eminson was invited to a school assembly and a cheque for £300 was presented to him.

He took along a pram race church to show the children and told them he was very grateful for their efforts.

The donations for each roof tile will be recorded in a book of memories at the church.

Head teacher Julie Holloway said: “It will be nice for the children to bring their children to the church and find the record of their class donating the tiles for the Raise the Roof project.”

Last year, the children completed a similar project where each class thought of their own way to raise money to buy a goat for a family in a third world country.

All the schildren at the school have a voice and are part of the school council. Each class has its own council meetings, where projects are discussed, and a ‘linking voice’ is chosen to report back to deputy head teacher Caroline Sugden at fortnightly meetings.

Mrs Sugden has found this new approach of asking each class to think of their own ideas for fundraising to be really successful.

She said: “It has given the children more ownership to the fundraising projects and the children have been really inspired and motivated due to the fact they have a clear idea of what they are fundraising for and a clear purpose to it.”