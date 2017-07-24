PICTURES: School of Rock. The Regis School

Students at The Regis School could not wait to be involved in this year’s summer musical.

Almost as soon as the performing arts department announced the choice was School of Rock, an unprecedented number started putting their names forward.

School of Rock at The Regis School

A cast of students from year seven to year 13 was chosen, the band which accompanied the show was put together and for the first time, there was a student technical team, student hair and make-up team and front of house team, all learning about the different aspects of putting on a show.

Musical director Tracey Munford was overwhelmed by the response of students wanting to be involved. There was added excitement when former student Myles Malyon, who is currently studying music at higher education level, came back to play bass in the band.

Jolie Lelliott, head of performing arts, said: “It has been a real pleasure to watch students from year seven to year 13 come together and get to know one another, supporting each other throughout every step of the rehearsal process.

“Each one of them is so special and so funny. Students have worked so hard and it has been tough because it’s a difficult show but equally, rehearsals have often been such a laugh.

“Once again, the performing arts team at The Regis School have really come together to support the students brilliantly. They are a great team.”

From auditions and casting to rehearsing and performing, the whole process was captured in film footage that was turned in to a short documentary as an introduction by year-11 student Anna Wisdom.

Anna did a fantastic job alongside her father, Colin Wisdom (of Maeleigh Green Photography) who provided the photography for the programme which was designed by Music teacher Mr Stathers. Anna’s documentary work was played before the start of Act 1 on each performance.

Primary school pupils were invited to the dress rehearsal matinée before three evening shows.

Students had attended school over the weekend before to do a technical rehearsal and put the finishing touches in place.

Sixth former Sid Abell played the main character, made famous in the film by Jack Black.

He said: “Getting to play the main role was great. It was really fun and so nice to be given that responsibility.

“It was great to meet new people and see younger students come out of their shells. I was genuinely so proud of all of them.”