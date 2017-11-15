Ofsted praises ‘significant improvements’ at school

Ofsted has praised the “significant improvements” which have helped a school to earn a ‘good’ rating.

Rose Green Junior School, in Raleigh Road, underwent a two-day inspection in September – its first since joining the Schoolsworks Academy Trust – and the findings were published on November 6.

With his school having been told to improve following its last inspection in 2013, headteacher Philip Craig described the new rating as “a fantastic outcome”.

He said: “We are all delighted that Ofsted has recognised the contribution to the effective running of the school from everyone – from our teaching staff and assistants, to parents and the children. An immense amount of effort has been put in to moving the school forward over the last four years and we are so pleased with this outcome, which is thoroughly deserved.”

In her report, inspector Ann McCarthy acknowledged the “significant changes” Mr Craig and his team had made to the teaching of maths and writing, and noted that provisional data for 2017 showed more pupils had made better progress compared to previous years.

Not enough, though, were seen to be working at greater depth.

Ms McCarthy was impressed by the “culture of respect” at Rose Green, with the children seen to be polite and courteous as well as adopting “very positive attitudes” towards their work. One parent described Rose Green as an “excellent, well-led school with a fantastic set of caring, hard-working teachers”.

Chris Seaton, CEO of Schoolsworks, said: “We are very proud of the team at Rose Green Junior School and it is especially encouraging that their focus, determination and professionalism have been justly rewarded with a very positive Ofsted report.

“We were particularly pleased to see that Ofsted noted the significant improvements in outcomes that the school has made since joining our academy trust, and the work that we have achieved together to improve the quality of education the school provides.”