More school memories sought after Bognor reunion

The Bognor 66 Reunion brought former classmates from a unique school year back together.

The Class of ’66 was special because it was the last academic year that William Fletcher School and Bognor Regis Grammar School had an intake as two separate schools.

The next year, they were combined as Bognor Regis Comprehensive during largest expansion of comprehensive schools in this country.

The reunion at Newtown Social Club was a great success and organiser Bryan Gartside is continuing to collect old photographs and memories.

He said: “It would be good to get some memories regarding the school, etc., from past pupils.

“I have spoken to the museum and they concluded there was a lack of historical records relating to the old William Fletcher School. I am going to try to address that.”

Email Bryan Gartside at bryangartside@rocketmail.com or telephone 07718988111 of you can help.