GCSE results: Hard work pays off at Ormiston

Three brainy Ormiston students achieved the new top grade 9 results – the equivalent to A** – amongst their fantastic GCSE grades today.

Poppy Thompson achieved two 9s in English literature and maths, one 8, five A*s and an A.

(From L to R) Annarisa Punarijit, Jack Saunders and Poppy Thompson all gained grade 9s, the top new grade for maths and English

Jack Saunders got one 9 in maths, two As, four Bs, two 6s and one C.

Annarisa Punarijit achieved a 9 in English Literature, a 6 in English, 4 in maths, a B in RS and Cs in core and additional science, geography, history and Spanish.

All three gave up their half term breaks to study and Annarisa’s fine success came against real adversity following the death of her mother last year.

She said: “Honestly I don’t have the words, it’s absolutely amazing, I really didn’t expect this at all.

Some of the top achieving pupils with head Umbar Sharif (far left)

“I worked really hard so I’m glad it paid off.

“In maths I’d never got higher than a four but my maths teacher Mr Darnell pushed me and had faith in me when I didn’t.

“My English teacher Mrs Ward is amazing, she’s the main reason I got my 9, and my brother Fazz has been my rock, couldn’t have done it without him.”

Jack said: “I’m so surprised to get a 9 in maths, I’d been getting 6 or 7s all the way through, I’m really happy.”

Head girl Nina Zander achieved three 8s and seven A*s - the equivalent to ten straight A* grades.

Nina said: “It’s not really sunk in yet but it’s a big relief. We’re going out for pizza, that’s as good as it gets.”

The Westergate school saw more than half its pupils achieve the government’s new headline measure in both English and maths, despite this being the first year of the tougher exams.

Overall, 57 per cent achieved a grade 4 (a pass or C equivalent) or better in English and maths, with 70 per cent of English students getting grade 4 or better.

Significantly, 37 per cent achieved at least a grade 5 (a strong pass C) in English or maths, that figure more than half for English students.

Principal Umbar Sharif said: “We are delighted with our students’ achievements and congratulate them all, as with the support of our dedicated staff, they have worked tirelessly to achieve these truly excellent results.

“Our students have very bright futures ahead of them and we are proud to have helped them on their way.”

Other notable successes saw Ellen Carter achieve one 8, two 7s, 2 A*s, four As and two Bs.

James Dack got three As, one 7, 3 Bs, two 6s and one C.

And two sets of twins at the school also did exceptionally well.

Katie and Lauren Brennan collectively achieved top grades including two grade 6s, one A and seven Bs; while Chloe and Natalie Boardman gained one grade seven, four As and seven Bs.

Ella Brakha was delighted to get four As, three Bs and two Cs.

Nick Hudson, interim CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, added: “It is our absolute priority to ensure that every student fulfils their potential, no matter what their background, and we are delighted to see these results from Ormiston Six Villages Academy.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.