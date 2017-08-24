GCSE results: Chichester high school jumping for joy

Chichester High School celebrated high pass rates as they opened their first set of results as a new combined school.

(Pictures will be added to this story as they come in)

With the recent changes to the grading system a 4 is equivalent to a C, an 8 is an A* and a nine is an A**.

Beaming from ear to ear was 16-year-old Lauren Farndell, who achieved three 9s in maths and English.

She also received nine A*s and one A which opened the door for her to study maths, further maths, chemistry and physics at Chichester High school’s sixth form.

Tayla Barker stood next to her very proud father as she opened her results revealing two As, two Bs and two Cs.

Tayla said: “I’m just so proud I passed my maths, it was a struggle however I did it!”

Nathan Barker, Tayla’s dad, said: “I can’t explain how proud of her I am, I’m off to go and tell everyone I know! We will be planning something special for her on Sunday.”

Joseph Allen achieved eight A*s and two Bs as well as receiving an 8 in maths and two 9s for English literature and language.

Joseph is hoping to carry on his education at sixth form studying maths, further maths, physics and chemistry.

He said: “I used to be a really average student, now I’m clearly not.

“I really enjoyed the courses here and these results are 100 per cent me.”

Jenny Liu felt relaxed and relieved as she opened her results to reveal 6 A*s, two As and one B.

She also achieved a distinction. Jenny is going to Portsmouth grammar sixth form to study her A levels.

Mia Dannatt achieved two A*s and 5 As as well as receiving a 6 in her maths and a 6 and a 7 in her English.

Mia is going onto sixth form to study drama, geography and literature.

Another proud student was David Parkinson, who achieved six As and four Bs. David hopes to study biology, chemistry, physics and maths at sixth form.

Head of school Joanne McKeown watched on with a big smile as she described herself absolutely delighted.

Joanne said: “I am genuinely excited to see the students flourish in the subjects they chose.

“We truly have students we want to celebrate.”

The school’s pass rate in English and maths was 63 per cent.

Executive principal Yasmin Maskatiya said: “Success as a teacher is all about how our students achieve and, on behalf of the school as a whole, I am ridiculously pleased with the achievements in our first year as a merged school.

“This has been a really lovely group of young people who have whole heartedly embraced the changes in the school but, impressively, they have also given their best to their academic study.

“I think they are going to set some records as a group of A Level students too!”

